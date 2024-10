Triumph in Seoul! Pilz climbs to further success

Quite surprising

Pilz achieved her third World Cup success overall. "The victory is a bit of a surprise, after the semi-final I didn't think I could climb onto the podium. It's been a long season, the fatigue is in my bones, but I just wanted to give it my all once again," said the Tyrolean by choice. Her recent win in the overall lead climbing rankings ahead of top star Garnbret also came as a surprise. "I never expected the season to end like this, the season couldn't have gone any better. Winning the World Cup ranking makes me incredibly happy," said the 27-year-old.