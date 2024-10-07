Residents are worried
Innsbruck Castle Park a new drug hotspot?
The magnificent Ambras Castle Park near Innsbruck was not necessarily known as a drug dealer's paradise until now. It is cordoned off at night. But local residents claim to have made alarming observations.
In the early evening, a walker is taking his dog for a spin in Ambras Castle Park, a woman has taken a seat on a park bench and a child is trudging through the autumn leaves lying on the ground. However, some people are said to have taken less idyllic walks in one of Innsbruck's most important sights recently. It is said that drugs are sold in the park.
Dealer is said to be sitting behind a fence with a huge hole
"I have repeatedly observed how men occasionally go in at the lower entrance to Ambras Castle - at the final bus stop of line C - and come out again after five minutes," a local resident tells the "Krone".
My husband and I have also reported our observations to the police several times, but nothing has happened so far.
Directly above the entrance there is supposedly a fence with a huge hole in it, behind which a dealer allegedly sits every now and then. Every ten minutes, "strange people" are said to be directed there by him to pick up their stash. "My husband and I have also reported our observations to the police several times, but nothing has happened so far," says the Innsbruck woman in amazement.
Foot patrols regularly check the park
Fortunately, no dealers have been detected at Ambras Castle so far. "The Austrian Federal Gardens are responsible for the palace park itself. We have informed them that they should take a look at the alleged hole," explains Julia Unterlechner from the Ambras Castle press office. In the monitored interior rooms, it can be ruled out that drug transactions are being carried out.
The Pradl police have also "not made any such observations to date". However, foot patrols regularly check the park.
