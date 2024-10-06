Holiday in the Oberland
Victory against Austria Salzburg: Imst top of the table
Regionalliga West: Imst are now sole leaders of the table after a well-deserved 2-0 win over Austria Salzburg.
Sieeeera Ma-a-dreee! The Schürzenjäger's well-known soccer anthem echoed across the pitch of the Velly Arena - the Imst players were in each other's arms. And a little later, René Prantl screamed his heart out with a triple Zicke-Zacke.
Sole lead in the table
October 5 can be considered a soccer holiday in the Oberland: The Tyroleans brought Salzburg's Austria to their knees with a 2:0 (1:0) win in the top match of the Westliga to take the sole lead in the table.
It's just a snapshot, we've only played a third of the championship and still have a few tasks ahead of us.
Trainer Jens Scheuer
"An incredibly good snapshot," beamed coach Jens Scheuer in the middle of the Imst cheering circle. And he wouldn't be a real coach if he hadn't followed up with a "but": "But it's just a snapshot, we've only played a third of the championship and still have a few tasks ahead of us."
Imst's 2:0 was certainly an exclamation mark behind their second division ambitions. Especially as it was a deserved victory. In an even first half, Flo Jamnig (on the left!) single-handedly made it 1:0: ball won, sprinted, shot (20') - after the break, Imst had the better chances (including Demir's crossbar shot), the joker cooperation between Lamp and Rossetti then ensured the acclaimed final score (88').
Schwaz also celebrated
Schwaz also had reason to celebrate with their new, old coach Akif Güclü: 3-0 in Lauterach on his debut - and the debutant immediately passed on the roses: "90 percent thanks to the players." What was different at Schwaz? More aggressive, more alert and more consistent in front of goal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
