A must for fans
Tribute to John Lennon at the Wiener Stadtsaal
John Lennon would have celebrated his 84th birthday on October 9th. A reason for a host of local artists to express their love for the ex-Beatle's songs in person. On October 13 as part of the fifth edition of the "John Lennon Tribute" at the Wiener Stadtsaal.
Among those taking part in a journey through the world of Lennon's music this year are Andy Baum, who enjoyed chart success in the late 1980s with "Still Remember Yvonne" and "Slow Down", actor Johannes Silberschneider, hurdy-gurdy virtuoso Matthias Loibner, Bosnian-born singer Nataša Mirković and sought-after drummer Klaus Pérez-Salado, who has been a permanent member of the Christina Stürmer Band since 2003 and has played with countless greats from the local music scene.
They will all be accompanied by a top-class six-piece formation around bandleader and drummer Robin Gillard, whose father John Gillard, who sadly passed away at the end of March, had been involved in the previous four editions of the "John Lennon Tribute".
Beatles classics and solo songs
Beatles classics such as "Come Together", "Strawberry Fields Forever", "All You Need Is Love" and "In My Life", voted the best song of all time by British music magazine "Mojo", as well as material from Lennon's solo career such as "Watching The Wheels" and "Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)" will be played.
Andy Baum: "Watching The Wheels"
But lesser-known tracks such as "Bless You" (from the album "Steel And Glass") and the Beatles single "Now And Then" (the title was penned by Lennon), which was released just under a year ago, will also be heard in the Stadtsaal.
The latter song, which broke worldwide chart records almost a year ago, was recently performed live for the first time by Sir Paul McCartney during his current South American tour at a gig in Montevideo (Uruguay).
Further information and tickets for the "Across The Universe" tribute on October 13 (starting at 7.30 pm) are available at www.stadtsaal.com. An evening not to be missed, especially if you are a fan of Lennon's music.
