Messner: “We scored the goals ourselves”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "It was a difficult game. We got off to a good start. The first half went as I expected, that we had to play in the block. We had very good counter-attacking defense and hardly conceded anything. Of course, we have to create more chances. The 1:1 was very unnecessary, but we didn't give up and then scored the 2:1. We defended well at the end. At this stage, it's important that we keep scoring. We still have a lot of work to do."