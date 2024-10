Austria loses the match and the lead in the table

FC Pinzgau defeated Dornbirn 3:1, with Philipp Zehentmayr scoring twice (once from a free-kick and once from a long-range shot). "We played the game home with confidence," said a delighted coach Klaußner. Grünau were also delighted. At the alternative pitch in Taxham, they won 2:0 against Altach Juniors: "Well deserved! We should have closed the game out earlier," said coach Knaus.