Coach Lijnders will soon no longer have to roll the dice

Time of suffering over

Daouda Guindo is back in team training. The Malian had to pull out of the training camp in Saalfelden in July due to tarsal problems. Instead of weeks, as initially hoped, the 21-year-old suffered from it for months. Now only Guindo's direct rival Aleksa Terzic is missing, although he is still injured in his thigh. Once the Serbian is back, the four-man back line will be back to normal. And perhaps also the ups and downs.