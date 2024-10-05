Player comes back
Coach Lijnders will soon no longer have to roll the dice
Instead of weeks, Daouda Guindo spent months suffering from a foot injury. The Malian is back in team training at FC Red Bull Salzburg and will soon strengthen the back four. They can only use that too well.
Six games, six goals conceded is the Bulls' record in the Bundesliga. In the Champions League, they have already conceded seven goals after just two games. Yes, the Salzburg back line has been up and down so far. This is also due to the fact that the back four has to be reshuffled again and again!
Amar Dedic, a regular with 14 appearances, has often helped out in the less popular position of left-back. Just like Maurits Kjaergaard (not yet ready for action against Sturm) or Hendry Blank. The latter was called up to the German U21 squad for the first time, which also includes Leo Morgalla. However, reinforcements for the defense will be waiting after the international break at the latest.
Time of suffering over
Daouda Guindo is back in team training. The Malian had to pull out of the training camp in Saalfelden in July due to tarsal problems. Instead of weeks, as initially hoped, the 21-year-old suffered from it for months. Now only Guindo's direct rival Aleksa Terzic is missing, although he is still injured in his thigh. Once the Serbian is back, the four-man back line will be back to normal. And perhaps also the ups and downs.
