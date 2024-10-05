The FPÖ in conflict
Kickl demonizes the competition and seeks partners
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl reported on his conversation with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Saturday morning. The Freedom Party leader criticized the behaviour of other party leaders after the election - and nevertheless made one of them an offer.
Van der Bellen and Kickl have been in "regular exchange of ideas" for years, the blue party leader explained to numerous media representatives at the FPÖ headquarters. The conversation was "very direct" and yet different: "This time I was there as a representative, as an advocate, as the mouthpiece of 1.4 million voters."
He would have let the Federal President know that there was "only one winner" of the election - and not many, as is often claimed. Kickl classified the behaviour of other parties as problematic, saying that democratic practices were being outlawed.
The will of the voters would be undermined by "backroom dealings", Kickl alluded to a first planned meeting between the ÖVP and SPÖ on Tuesday.
Kickl sees voters' will disregarded
Austria had put its "foot down" in the National Council elections: "Trust and mistrust have been redistributed." In his statement, Kickl repeatedly used his election campaign slogans. "This result is a clear mandate to bring five good years for Austria." A mandate for a new leadership that sees itself as a "tool of the voters".
Kickl sharply attacked the rest of the party landscape. In his opinion, they would pursue the following motto: "If it's up to us, we'll do what we want. No matter how you voted." He appealed: the voters were not wrong, just as they had not been wrong in 2019 when they withdrew their trust in the FPÖ.
In Kickl's view, it was time to face up to the "democratic reality". Maintaining the party's power must take second place. The FPÖ was now looking for cooperation in order to achieve the best possible outcome in a difficult situation. Kickl referred to the high budget deficit - and accused the turquoise-green government of a cover-up.
Kickl in search of partners
The timing of the announcement was "certainly no coincidence". He then listed the challenges of our time: from the healthcare sector to geopolitical conflicts. Much greater than these problems, however, was his will to solve them.
His rant was followed by an offer: to achieve this, partners and a broad foundation for cooperation are now needed. The expectations of the population had to be met and "everyone" had to be subordinate. He would have told Van der Bellen the same thing.
Kickl made it clear who his partner could be, without mentioning any names. The FPÖ leader was clearly looking in the direction of the ÖVP and Karl Nehammer. A future government must be stable. This would be the case if two parties with a large surplus of mandates were to form a coalition. A "coalition of losers" - and therefore a sugar-coalition - would be a "slap in the face of the sovereign."
One or two party leaders would have to be "shaken up". In the direction of the SPÖ, the Freedom Party leader said: "Firewalls" against democratic parties are walls against democracy.
"The Federal President now knows that we want to lead the next government. He now knows first-hand." It is also clear: with him as Federal Chancellor at the helm. He did not want to make statements by the Federal President public, as that was up to Van der Bellen himself. Questions were not allowed.
