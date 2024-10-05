Anxiety before the anniversary
Israeli air strikes in Lebanon again at night
Israel's air force attacked targets far inland in Lebanon on Saturday night. According to the report, a drone hit an apartment in a Palestinian refugee camp near the port city of Tripoli in the north-west. According to reports, there were deaths and injuries.
It was the first attack of this kind on the area since Israel began its offensive more than two weeks ago. Early on Saturday morning - following evacuation orders by the Israeli army - a series of explosions were heard over the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Leader of Al-Qassam Brigade killed
A leader of the Al-Qassam Brigade, the military wing of Hamas, was killed in an attack on a Palestinian refugee camp in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. Saeed Atallah was killed along with three family members, according to media close to Hamas. There was no comment from Israel.
Is Israel attacking Iraq's nuclear facilities?
Meanwhile, in the Middle East, shortly before the first anniversary of the massacre by the Islamist Hamas in Israel on October 7, there is a nervous wait for Israel's announced retaliation for Iran's recent missile attack. Israel has not assured US President Joe Biden's administration that a possible attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is off the table, a senior US State Department official told US television station CNN.
Biden had spoken out against such an attack on Wednesday. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has now contradicted him: "His answer should have been: Target the nuclear facilities first and worry about the rest later," Trump said at a campaign event in Fayetteville in the US state of North Carolina.
Hezbollah fired another volley of rockets
Meanwhile, the mutual shelling between Hezbollah and the Israeli army continues. Israel's army wants to weaken Hezbollah and drive it away from the border. The Shiite militia issued a statement in the morning stating that it had fired another volley of rockets at northern Israel.
According to the Israeli military, the pro-Iranian militia had fired around 220 missiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Friday. Sirens continued to wail in northern Israel during the night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
