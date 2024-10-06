Dark rock band Dool brings the autumn of sound to us

Musical wanderers

Dool celebrated a kick-start in the scene with their debut album "Here Now, There Then" in 2017, which not least took them on tour with the Polish folk rock band Me And That Man, led by Behemoth frontman Nergal. The no less congenial second album "Summerland" even made it to a top 10 chart position in Germany, but the band was thwarted at this up-and-coming moment by the dewy coronavirus pandemic. "Dool is about deviating from the usual paths, opening your eyes and finding out what there is to discover outside the stress of everyday life," frontman Raven van Dorst once explained to us in a Krone talk, "as we don't commit to any one style, we see ourselves as musical wanderers."