Soon live in Vienna
Dark rock band Dool brings the autumn of sound to us
If the corona pandemic hadn't acted as a wild handbrake, the Dutch band Dool might have already reached the dark rock firmament. With their new album "The Shape Of Fluidity", they will soon be coming to Vienna's Viper Room to try and make up for innocently lost ground.
Dark, melancholic rock sounds are back in fashion - and autumn is doing its bit to provide the right setting for them. Many bands from the dark rock and metal segment have calibrated themselves into this niche in recent years and have come up with particularly strong to at least average albums. The Dutch band Dool, who were formed almost ten years ago from the ashes of the occult rock band The Devil's Blood and have since caused a sensation at international festivals such as the renowned "Roadburn" or Wacken, are at the forefront of this group.
Musical wanderers
Dool celebrated a kick-start in the scene with their debut album "Here Now, There Then" in 2017, which not least took them on tour with the Polish folk rock band Me And That Man, led by Behemoth frontman Nergal. The no less congenial second album "Summerland" even made it to a top 10 chart position in Germany, but the band was thwarted at this up-and-coming moment by the dewy coronavirus pandemic. "Dool is about deviating from the usual paths, opening your eyes and finding out what there is to discover outside the stress of everyday life," frontman Raven van Dorst once explained to us in a Krone talk, "as we don't commit to any one style, we see ourselves as musical wanderers."
This versatility was reflected not least in the third album "The Shape Of Fluidity", released this April, on which the Dutchmen once again set about retreading their personal sound. Compared to the past, the songwriting has been spread over several shoulders and the basic tenor of the record is more compelling, slightly more aggressive and more uncomfortable than was the case with the contemplative "Summerland". Dool have finally arrived in progressive and post-rock and do not shy away from reducing complexity in favor of tangible comprehensibility. Killing Joke, Sonic Youth, The Sisters Of Mercy and New Model Army form a symbiosis here that transcends all boundaries.
Live in Vienna's Viper Room
If you want to experience the Dool experience not only musically but also in the flesh, you have the chance to do so on October 19 in Vienna's Viper Room. They will be supported by the equally exciting French band Hangman's Chair, whose career has only gone upwards so far. Tickets for the dark fall event are still available at www.oeticket.com.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
