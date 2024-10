Bayern are on it: Will he be the new Manuel Neuer?

Is Urbig someone who can fill the shoes? The 21-year-old, who was loaned out to Greuther Fürth last season, played his way back to being a regular keeper in Cologne. At Bayern, Urbig would probably have to line up behind Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Daniel Peretz and, from 2026, Alexander Nübel, but the young goalkeeper is already said to have great potential.