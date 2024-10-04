Sad certainty
Hohe Munde: Missing man (21) only found dead
Since late Thursday afternoon, a major search operation had been underway for a German man (21) who had gone missing in the area of the eastern summit of the Hohe Munde above Telfs. During a search flight on Friday afternoon, the emergency services discovered the young man's body.
The German, who was experienced in mountaineering, had set off from Leutasch towards the eastern summit (2592 m) of the Hohe Munde late on Thursday morning together with a companion of the same age in adverse weather conditions and a poor weather forecast. While the companion backed out at around 2 p.m. due to the conditions - snowfall, fog - and turned back, the 21-year-old apparently wanted to reach the summit.
Crashed and slipped
At an altitude of 2,500 meters, the German probably fell and slipped. He contacted his companion, who in turn made an emergency call to Germany. "The Tyrol control center was then informed via the Germans," a police spokesperson explained in response to an inquiry from Krone.
Dangerous mission for mountain rescuers
A search flight was not possible due to the weather, so mountain rescuers from Telfs and Leutasch climbed up to the suspected accident site in the late afternoon in tricky conditions. Telephone contact with the German was lost and the man was not found. For safety reasons, the search operation was ended for the time being at around 9 pm.
No terrestrial operation possible on Friday
On Friday, the rescue teams were again unable to ascend due to snowfall, icy ground and fog. Late Friday morning, a first search flight was successful. However, this was unsuccessful.
Dragonfly took advantage of weather window - body discovered
In the afternoon, the Libelle Tirol police helicopter once again took advantage of a weather window for another search flight. The young man was indeed discovered in the area of the eastern summit of the Munde. However, all help came too late for him. The 21-year-old did not survive the night.
Due to the weather conditions on Friday, it was no longer possible for Libelle Tirol to recover the body.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.