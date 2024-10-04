Provincial princes tremble
Now the FPÖ is storming the provinces
After successfully defeating the National Council elections, the FPÖ is now setting its sights on the provincial princes. In Vorarlberg and Styria, the Freedom Party is close to the ruling ÖVP. Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) also has a serious opponent in Norbert Hofer.
In four federal states (Upper Austria, Styria, Carinthia, Burgenland), the Freedom Party came first in the National Council elections. Now they want to repeat this triumph in the upcoming state and municipal elections.
Wallner must tremble in Vorarlberg
The Vorarlberg elections are just nine days away and Governor Markus Wallner is fighting for supremacy against Christof Bitschi (FPÖ). In the national elections, the FPÖ (27.1 percent) was only just behind the ÖVP (29.1 percent).
Will Styria go blue?
In Styria, top candidate Mario Kunasek says that the FPÖ is "starting from scratch again" in the state election campaign because "it's a new election". However, he is optimistic that he will come first on November 24.
And what would happen then? Kunasek: "We have the privilege that it is not the Federal President who decides who is tasked with forming the government. The state constitution stipulates that the party with the most votes automatically talks to the others." It can be assumed that the ÖVP and SPÖ would in principle be prepared to enter into a partnership with the (victorious) FPÖ.
Drexler does not want any federal sugar before the election
Meanwhile, ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler fears nothing more than forming a government before the state elections - because he has to assume that the election-winning FPÖ party, which is excluded from forming a government, would then gain even more support in Styria.
The cards will also be reshuffled in Burgenland in January. The FPÖ is sending "secret weapon" Norbert Hofer into the ring against Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The former Third President of the National Council is aiming for first place. Although this is not realistic, he is a serious threat to Doskozil and his absolute majority.
Speculation is circulating that the FPÖ and ÖVP are planning to join forces to topple Doskozil from the provincial governor's chair. In the National Council elections, the Freedom Party and the People's Party fought a neck-and-neck race, with the FPÖ winning 28.9 percent to 28.7 percent. The SPÖ only achieved 27 percent.
Hofer: "I have now made my final decision"
The fact is that Hofer has big plans for Burgenland. "I have now made the final decision not to stand again in the presidential election. If I take this step, it was clear that I would stay in Burgenland," Hofer told the "Krone" newspaper.
