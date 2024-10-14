Dua Lipa shows how it's done
Oh, là, là! Pinstripes have never been so sexy
Pinstripe looks tend to have the reputation of a staid work uniform. But the days when outfits with thin stripes had a slightly dusty image are long gone. Pinstripes are now sexier than ever!
The best example: Dua Lipa. The singer presented herself in an incredibly exciting look on Instagram. The unusually cut bustier top formed a great cleavage and perfectly matched the loosely cut skirt that the chart-topping singer had combined with it.
What also stands out: the subtle pinstripe pattern doesn't look dusty at all, but only makes the outfit even more interesting. Boring? Not at all! This look is simply mega hot!
Hot, hotter, Halle Berry
Halle Berry also recently proved that the "office pattern" is not only suitable for the office, but also for a glamorous appearance. The Hollywood beauty attended a PR appointment in a dark gray jumpsuit with white pinstripes.
The deep V-neckline of the top, cut like a suit vest, provided deep insights, while the wide trouser legs gave the one-piece suit a stylish touch.
Diane Kruger also recently exuded a lot of sex appeal with her interpretation of the pinstripe look. The actress simply wore a lace body with a black and white striped pencil skirt with frills.
And as if that wasn't enough, lace stockings and red lipstick added that certain something to the already anything but conservative outfit.
Classics reinterpreted
Michelle Hunziker also knows that pinstripes are no longer boring these days, but rather really stylish! The presenter therefore likes to wear a trouser suit and vest for her show appearances.
Just like Elsa Hosk, who presented a new interpretation of the classic in Paris in a pinstripe suit consisting of an oversized blazer and Bermuda shorts, which she combined with white mules and kitten heels.
