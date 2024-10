Miras meets his ex and his new girl in the container!

Here's a brief explanation of who the three of them are for non-trash lovers: Mike Heiter, 32, has been grazing reality formats since taking part in "Love Island" in 2017. He has also been a contestant in "Sommerhaus der Stars", "Kampf der Realitystars" and at the beginning of 2024 in "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus" aka jungle camp, where Leyla Lahouar also took part. Not yet as his girlfriend!