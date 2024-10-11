Hot stocking trend
Kendall Jenner
The days of inconspicuous tights are over. Kendall Jenner shows us how it's done: The hottest trend of the season is red stockings!
You can leave your skin-colored tights in the drawer in future. Because according to the stars and designers, one color in particular will dominate legs in the coming months: red.
Fiery red eye-catcher
Kendall Jenner showed just how hot the trend is at Paris Fashion Week. She combined a simple black dress with fiery red tights from Calzedonia and red sandals.
A perfect fashion trick, because it not only draws all eyes to the model beauty's great legs. Black sunglasses and a small black handbag add a touch of glamor to the otherwise simple look.
But it's not just Jenner who knows about the effect of red tights, pop beauty Vanessa Mai also recently charmed her fans with a hot look and appeared in the video for the song "Himbeerrot" (Raspberry Red) wearing red stockings with her cheeky knickers.
A trend that is here to stay
The fashion shows of recent weeks, in which the trends for the coming spring were presented, prove that the trend will continue beyond the fall and winter.
Gigi Hadid, for example, walked the catwalk for Versace and presented rust-red tights with a patterned spring dress.
Red tights with opulent looks were also omnipresent at Valentino. Instead of plain models, designer Alessandro Michele opted for red lace stockings.
At the Ester Manas and Tibi brands, the fiery red tights were finally combined with spring coats and delicate dresses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
