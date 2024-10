More protection for trees in the city of Salzburg

One of the key innovations concerns the trunk circumference above which trees are placed under protection. Previously, the decision as to when protection applied varied depending on the type of tree (e.g. yew from 50 cm, spruce from 120 cm). From now on, it will be uniformly determined that all deciduous and coniferous trees with a trunk circumference of at least 55 cm are protected. This also applies to multi-stemmed trees if the circumferences together reach this value.