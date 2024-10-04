Trial in Feldkirch
The neighbor exposed the thieves
Two drug addicts on record had to appear before the regional court in Feldkirch on Thursday. The two junkies had financed their addiction with stolen goods.
One is an early retiree, the other unemployed. Both have 17 and five previous convictions respectively. In addition to their long-standing drug addiction, they are now also linked by the fact that they have been imprisoned again for commercial burglary.
Between May and June, the defendants stole several e-bikes and e-scooters at Bregenz main station and Rieden station. They wanted to finance their drug addiction with the resale. This might have worked if it hadn't been for the attentive "Miss Marple" in the neighboring apartment.
The stolen goods were recovered
After the woman was unable to make sense of the new bicycles and scooters in the hallway and ruled out the two drug addicts as the owners, she reported the matter to the police. During an inspection of the defendants' apartment, the officers found more stolen bicycles.
With the exception of an e-scooter, which the criminals had already sold on for 100 euros, all of the stolen goods were eventually recovered. In the course of the investigation, the owner of a stolen scooter was also lucky. Because the two-wheeler was registered, it was eventually located and recovered in St. Gallen.
During the trial, the two defendants admitted to the thefts. Despite making restitution in the total amount of 370 euros, which the defendants paid in the courtroom for two flat tires, among other things, the offenders were sentenced to prison.
The thieving early retiree was sentenced to two years in prison due to his 17 previous convictions and rapid recidivism (he had only been released from prison in the spring). The accomplice, who had five previous convictions, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
However, an earlier suspended sentence of six months was revoked. He will therefore spend 21 months behind bars. Due to the sentence of less than three years, there is now the possibility of therapy instead of punishment. An expert will have to decide whether this will be approved. The verdict is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
