"He always finds new abysses"

The proceeds went to the Russian region of Kursk, of all places, where Russia launched a counter-offensive a few weeks ago. "Anatoly is very creative when it comes to falling as low as possible. He always finds new depths. This can no longer surprise me," his ex-wife Nadjeschda Nawrozkaja told the "TAZ" newspaper. "Anatoly does what he is told. It's obvious that the action was organized by the club."