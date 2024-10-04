Springsteen for Harris
Trump “most dangerous candidate in my lifetime”
Bruce Springsteen plans to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential election in November. "I'm supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president," said the 75-year-old in a video posted on his Instagram channel.
At the same time, the artist spoke out against the Republican duo Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. "One of the most consequential elections in the history of our country is about to take place."
Perhaps not since the American Civil War in the 19th century has the country felt as "politically, spiritually and emotionally divided" as it does now. "It doesn't have to be like this."
Trump is the most dangerous presidential candidate in his lifetime, Springsteen warned. His disregard for the sanctity of the constitution, democracy, the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the presidency forever, the musician said. "He doesn't understand the importance of this country."
Looking at Harris and Walz, on the other hand, he said: The two wanted economic growth that would benefit everyone - "not just a few like me at the top".
Committed to Democrats for decades
The fact that Springsteen is speaking out in favor of the Democrat duo is hardly surprising. He has regularly campaigned for the Democrats for decades. He is still close friends with former President Barack Obama. The two have written a book together and had a joint podcast.
Like US superstar Taylor Swift, who also recently spoke out in support of Harris, Springsteen has a wide reach.
