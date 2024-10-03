Impact felt across the country
Swift donates generous sum to British food banks
Taylor Swift has made a surprise donation to food banks in the UK after completing the European leg of her "Eras" tour. The effects of the American superstar's "generous donation" are being felt across the country.
At least that's what a spokeswoman for Trussell food banks claims, as quoted by the British news agency PA. According to the report, the money will benefit 1400 food banks across the country, including in the cities of Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London, where Swift ("Shake It Off") played concerts in the summer. The 34-year-old performed eight times at London's Wembley Stadium alone - more than anyone else in a single tour.
Amount was not disclosed
The spokeswoman did not want to say how much the donation was. However, she emphasized: "It really does make a difference, and hopefully it will encourage others to support us if they can and play a part." Swift's support comes at a time when there is a great need.
Swift plans to continue her tour in the USA and Canada in the fall. On the "Eras" tour, the musician will perform songs from her entire career. It is not known whether the singer will make up for her concerts in Vienna , which were canceled due to the threat of terrorism.
