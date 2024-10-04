Ice hockey summit
99ers expect “a tough life” against the KAC
The Graz 99ers and the KAC have a long-standing rivalry. Two transfers have added fuel to the fire this year. The first duel will take place in Klagenfurt on Friday. This is what Manuel Ganahl and Lukas Haudum expect from their first appearance in their old home town.
The transfer corridor for ice hockey players via the Pack has traditionally been a one-way street. But this year the Graz 99ers turned the tables and snapped up two top players from record champions KAC. Manuel Ganahl (eight years in Klagenfurt) and Lukas Haudum (five) will return to their longtime home on Friday (7:15 p.m.).
Change of sides for Ganahl and Haudum
"There will be plenty of players on the other side who are already looking forward to giving me a hard time," says Manuel Ganahl, who is expecting a cauldron and a headwind from the stands based on many years of experience: "The atmosphere and mood in Klagenfurt were always incredible, I'm excited to see how it will feel this time."
He still maintains close friendships with many of his former teammates. Ten KAC players were invited to Ganahl's wedding in August, with captain Thomas Hundertpfund even acting as best man. "I haven't been this nervous before a game for a long time," says Ganahl.
Last away win a long time ago
Haudum - Klagenfurt's third-highest scorer last year - is a little more relaxed about the clash: "I didn't notice any negative reactions from fans when I left, but I often heard people say: It's a shame you're leaving us. Hopefully abroad and not to Graz," said the Upper Austrian with a smile.
Recently, the 99ers had little to gain against the KAC. They have won just one of eight games in the last two years, with their last away win dating back to 19 December 2021. Head coach Harry Lange described today's match as "the first real test". For the first time this season, all players will be available for the Graz side, who arrive with four wins from four games against the Pack.
