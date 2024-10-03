Country partnership
Ahoy: Burgenland at the world’s biggest port festival
Grammelpogatscherl meets fish sandwiches is the motto when Burgenland presents itself at the Port Birthday in Hamburg from May 9 to 11, 2025.
Well over a million people visit the Hamburg Port Birthday every year, where everything in the Hanseatic city revolves around the port, ships and maritime themes. At the 836th edition - from May 9 to 11, 2025 - Burgenland will present itself on site as a country partner. This cooperation was successful due to the good contacts, says Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth.
The City of Hamburg is delighted to have Burgenland, a vibrant region from the heart of Europe, as a partner for the Port Birthday.
Michael Wendt, Organisatorenteam des Hamburger Hafengeburtstages
30 percent of total exports go to Germany
After all, goods worth around 850 million euros - 30 percent of total exports - are exported to Germany every year. "In order to deepen this Burgenland-German partnership, there will also be a network meeting for Burgenland entrepreneurs in the port city on the topics of renewable energy, digitalization and logistics," announced Wirth.
Major appearance on the international stage
This is an excellent opportunity for Burgenland to showcase its best side on an international stage and underline its attractiveness as an economic and tourism region, says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. "In terms of tourism, Germany is also our largest foreign market and we can gain many advantages from this cooperation. We will use the opportunity to introduce our country with its cultural diversity, award-winning wines and breathtaking nature to an even wider audience."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
