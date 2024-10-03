Ahoy: Burgenland at the world’s biggest port festival

Major appearance on the international stage

This is an excellent opportunity for Burgenland to showcase its best side on an international stage and underline its attractiveness as an economic and tourism region, says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. "In terms of tourism, Germany is also our largest foreign market and we can gain many advantages from this cooperation. We will use the opportunity to introduce our country with its cultural diversity, award-winning wines and breathtaking nature to an even wider audience."