New Bayesian photo disproves theory of the accident

The picture is said to have been taken by Karsten Borner, the captain of the Sir Baden Powell, 14 minutes before the Bayesian sank. He told the magazine "Der Spiegel" that he was disappointed by the shipyard's repeated attempts to blame the crew for the accident. Perini Navi had marketed the Bayesian as "unsinkable". His anger had grown when the shipyard owner claimed that the crew must have left doors or hatches open.