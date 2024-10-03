Götzis goes Hollywood

The quirky couple Norma and Max are soon joined by the penniless screenwriter Joe Gilles, who eventually becomes Norma's lover. He benefits from her, but feels uncomfortable in her world. Finally, Norma actually receives an offer from Paramount. She sees her return to the movie business coming, but they only want her car. The audience in Götzis AmBach will get to see this cool vintage car for real. Several details of the stage set, designed by Vorarlberg artist Roland Adlassnig, also point to the world of film. As in a studio, the MTVO orchestra sits on stage and not in the pit. It will be conducted by Michael Mader, who has already conducted "Orpheus in the Underworld" and "My Fair Lady" in Götzis and works primarily at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich.