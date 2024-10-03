Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A new face

Pariasek is missing! ORF premiere at Sporthilfe Gala

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 13:39

Women's power at today's LOTTERIEN Sporthilfe Gala: Mirjam Weichselbraun and Karina Toth will host the glamorous evening at the Wiener Stadthalle on ORF. This leaves cult presenter Rainer Pariasek with the role of spectator.

0 Kommentare

The Wiener Stadthalle is once again the focus of the Austrian sports world today. As every year in the fall, the LOTTERIEN Sporthilfe Gala awards the Austrian "Athletes of the Year".

Mirjam Weichselbraun and Rainer Pariasek at the Sporthilfe Gala 2023 (Bild: GEPA)
Mirjam Weichselbraun and Rainer Pariasek at the Sporthilfe Gala 2023
(Bild: GEPA)

Rainer Pariasek hosted the event for 20 years, but this time the ORF star will be absent. Instead, the 41-year-old presenter Karina Toth has been chosen. Mirjam Weichselbraun is on board as usual. The ORF hosts are therefore two women for the first time.

Karina Toth (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Karina Toth
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

New winning faces 
Even before the decision is made, it is clear that there will be new winning faces among the women and men. This is because none of the athletes who have been reduced to the top 3 have won the coveted trophy. The women's shortlist includes European javelin champion Victoria Hudson, overall downhill winner Cornelia Hütter and climbing ace Jessica Pilz, who came home from Paris with Olympic bronze.

The men's nominees are Olympic kitesurfing champion Valentin Bontus, overall slalom World Cup winner Manuel Feller and overall ski jumping World Cup winner and ski flying world champion Stefan Kraft. "New organization and new design promise a glamorous award ceremony with Oscar flair," says the organizer.

Alaba honors Thiem
Once again, the presentation of the Special Award promises to be a very special moment. This year, tennis ace Dominic Thiem will be honored for his outstanding career. He will be honored by soccer star David Alaba.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf