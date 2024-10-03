Siren test in Austria – and a premiere

These are the signals: At 12 noon, the "siren test" signal will sound as usual. The sirens will sound for 15 seconds. At 12.15 p.m., the "Warning" signal will then be broadcast. This is a three-minute continuous tone and means "dangerous situation". At 12.30 p.m., an ascending and descending wailing tone will be audible for approx. one minute. This is the "alarm" signal and means that danger is imminent. The all-clear is then given at 12.45 pm. A one-minute continuous tone will be heard.