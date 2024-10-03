England's press:
“Put Bayern to sleep with a casual lob”
Aston Villa inflicted FC Bayern's first defeat of the season with Vincent Kompany. Much to the delight of the British press. "Substitute Jhon Durán put Bayern to sleep with a casual lob."
The Guardian: "As returns to the biggest club stage go, Aston Villa's went pretty smoothly. Substitute Jhon Durán put Bayern to sleep with a casual lob."
Mirror: "Jhon Durán scores the winner to put Bayern Munich to sleep at Villa Park. The Colombian striker continued his incredible record this season as Vincent Kompany's side were knocked out. Durán has already scored six goals this season.
Telegraph: "Jhon Durán's winning goal against Bayern Munich is the latest highlight of the Unai Emery era. And it came on the night Villa Park returned to Europe's biggest club competition 42 years after Aston Villa's great triumph in 1982."
The Sun: "Bayern dominated the game for long stretches, but Villa fought back to the best of their ability. A first-half goal from Pau Torres did not count and Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano should have been sent off before the break. Whatever you think of the new group stage format - and if you think it's any good, you're wrong - this was a game, an occasion, dripping with meaning."
BBC: "The headlines will belong to Jhon Durán, who scored the winner in the 79th minute, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who saved a last-second header from Harry Kane. But the true architect of this victory and Villa's impressive renaissance came out of the dressing room with a beaming smile: Unai Emery."
