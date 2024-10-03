Abuse in the outdoor pool: the accused were police officers

"I have two children aged six and eight," says the first accused Afghan, who also surprises with his former profession: "I was a policeman," he states. Like the second defendant, he pleads "guilty" to the shocking allegations of the crime on June 18, 2024 in the "Aqua Splash" outdoor pool in Traiskirchen (Lower Austria). He was drunk for the first time in his life on that day. "I swear that I didn't do it on purpose. I know I made a mistake. I have children of my own and I regret it very much." He could no longer remember the incident at all because he was so drunk.