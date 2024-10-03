Cell phone contract too expensive?
Prices are rising everywhere - including for cell phone tariffs. Switching mobile phone providers could be so easy and save you a lot of money. Nevertheless, many people are reluctant to take this step.
The reasons why people often shy away from switching are manifold, as a study by RTR makes clear: the feared expense, fear of losing their phone number or simply force of habit prevent many people from changing their tariff. Yet this could save them money every month. According to consumer studies, it is worth taking a closer look at your own mobile phone bill. Franz Pichler, founder of the domestic mobile provider spusu, sees a great need for clarification here: "Anyone who pays more than 20 euros a month for their contract should urgently compare. The offers are currently better than ever."
Particularly simple switching process
Spusu, which is already trusted by more than 600,000 customers across Austria, is setting a good example here. The domestic provider focuses on transparency, quality and a particularly simple switching process. "All steps, such as terminating the contract with the old provider or transferring the phone number, are handled by our service team. New customers can get started with us in no time at all," explains Pichler. What's special: spusu has no minimum contract period and no hidden costs - even activating the SIM card is free.
With this customer-oriented strategy, spusu continues to grow, also in Italy, Great Britain and Switzerland. The secret of success? A service that is convincing in terms of quality and humanity. While many competitors rely on artificial intelligence, spusu focuses on personal advice: on average, employees answer the phone after just 10 seconds - empathy and competence included.
So if you are paying too much or are dissatisfied with the service of your current provider, you should consider switching. The path to a cheaper and better tariff is easier than you think.
About spusu
spusu is an Austrian mobile phone provider. The company uses the Drei network. spusu was founded in 2015 by Dipl.-Ing. Franz Pichler, who is also the owner and managing director. With the guiding principle "Mobile communications without hidden costs", spusu offers premium-quality tariffs at affordable prices. Since its market launch, the company has won several industry awards.
One focus is on excellent customer service - issues are resolved within a few minutes in the vast majority of cases. Since 2021, spusu has also been fulfilling its role as a technology pioneer by expanding regional fiber optic infrastructure with its own construction teams and vehicle fleet. The mobile provider currently employs more than 270 people and has over 600,000 customers.
