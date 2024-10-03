It’s easy to save money when switching providers!

spusu is an Austrian mobile phone provider. The company uses the Drei network. spusu was founded in 2015 by Dipl.-Ing. Franz Pichler, who is also the owner and managing director. With the guiding principle "Mobile communications without hidden costs", spusu offers premium-quality tariffs at affordable prices. Since its market launch, the company has won several industry awards.



One focus is on excellent customer service - issues are resolved within a few minutes in the vast majority of cases. Since 2021, spusu has also been fulfilling its role as a technology pioneer by expanding regional fiber optic infrastructure with its own construction teams and vehicle fleet. The mobile provider currently employs more than 270 people and has over 600,000 customers.