Lijnders severely underestimated the “Schlager case”

He came. He saw. And he became captain. Janis Blaswich moved on loan from the Rasenballers in Leipzig to the "Bullen sister" in Salzburg in the summer. Shortly after his arrival, neo-head coach Pep Lijnders appointed him as his extended arm on the pitch. "Because of his personality, his ambition, his presence in the dressing room. Everyone feels it when he sets foot on the pitch," the coach explained firmly at the time.