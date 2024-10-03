Swimming season ends in Salzburg – He didn’t miss a day

On the very last day of swimming, Heiling was not alone in the pool. A number of determined people enjoyed the outdoor pool finale to the full - even if the sunbathing lawns were, of course, completely deserted. But: "The pool was never empty for more than 30 minutes," says Markus Windischbauer, deputy operations manager at the Aya pool. The water temperature was at least 20 degrees Celsius for the finale. At 7 p.m. sharp, however, it was finally time to close the pool!