German parties warn of FPÖ government

The representatives of two German parliamentary parties warned of a strain on intelligence service relations with Austria. "If the FPÖ enters government, this would mean that Germany would have to put its intelligence cooperation with Austria to the test," explained Konstantin Kuhle, deputy leader of the German FDP parliamentary group and member of the intelligence control committee, to the German newspaper Handelsblatt on Wednesday. He cited the attitude of the Freedom Party towards Russia as a reason for this.