Doctors cancel on-call services at night

ÖGK refers to the wishes of the doctors

The issue is how night shifts are remunerated. The Medical Association is insisting on additional compensation "so as not to make the job of a statutory health insurance doctor even less attractive". The ÖGK states that it was a proposal by the Medical Association to limit the hours of on-call duty at weekends and on public holidays. "The hours were reduced by half while wages remained the same - this is considered a great success in other sectors," it says.