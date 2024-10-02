Be a fly on the wall in Pompeii

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
02.10.2024 15:05

Using state-of-the-art technology, the once splendid center of power of the Roman Empire is brought to life and sent to ruin. Secure your tickets for the breathtaking immersive exhibition in Vienna's Marx Halle in the Krone Ticketshop! 

0 Kommentare

How often do you think to yourself: If these walls could talk! Or: I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall! Of course, nobody wishes they had actually been there when Pompeii fell, but the tragedy still fascinates us today. 

+1
Fotos

The last days of Pompeii
For researchers, the volcanic eruption was something of a time capsule into the past. This experience is no longer reserved for scientists alone, as the "Krone" is now presenting the new multi-sensory exhibition "The Last Days of Pompeii".

From now until January 4, visitors are invited to the Marx Halle for a spectacular journey back in time to the city that was the symbol of the rising power of the Roman Empire.

(Bild: MAD Pompeya Alegria Exhibition)
(Bild: MAD Pompeya Alegria Exhibition)

Close enough to touch
Using projections and virtual reality, visitors become gladiators, explorers and inhabitants of the once magnificent city - and ultimately eyewitnesses to its downfall. An experience for young and old.

Get your tickets now!

POMPEJI - The immersive exhibition

Opening hours:
Sunday-Wednesday: 10am-8pm
Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Duration: 65-75 minutes

Location: MARX HALLE, Karl-Farkas-Gasse 19, 1030 Vienna


Krone Bonuscard holders receive a discount in the Krone Ticketshop at ticket.krone.at

Tickets are available in the Krone Ticketshop at ticket.krone.at 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

