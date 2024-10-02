Sexual harassment
First conviction for catcalling in the Netherlands
For the first time in the Netherlands, a man has been convicted of sexually harassing a woman in the street. His behavior was deemed "humiliating, frightening and dishonoring" by the judge in charge. Since July 1, verbal sexual harassment - also known as catcalling - has been a punishable offense in the Netherlands.
This can be seen as a sensational verdict and a success for all women. For the first time in the Netherlands, a 33-year-old man was convicted of sexually harassing a woman in the street. The sentence was mild, but nevertheless: the man was sentenced to a fine of 280 euros, 180 euros of which was suspended, and is therefore considered a convicted offender.
"Catcalling" punishable in the Netherlands
The act was deemed by the judge to be "humiliating, frightening and dishonoring" - sexual harassment, also known as "catcalling" in its verbal form, has been a criminal offence in the Netherlands since 1 July.
According to witnesses, the man had sexually harassed a young woman in the center of Rotterdam in August - initially with comments and shouts, then he ran after her and even held her by the hips. Law enforcement officers had observed this and also saw that the woman had tried to fight the man off. In court, the man denied the crime.
Law currently under review
A one-year pilot project is currently underway in Rotterdam to evaluate the enforceability of the new law against sexual harassment in public spaces. As part of this initiative, specially trained police officers in plain clothes are deployed on the streets of the city.
These officers have the authority to immediately intervene and arrest people who are guilty of the following behavior: Verbal, sexual harassment, lewd whistling or hissing and threatening gestures with sexual overtones.
The main aim of this measure is to test the practical feasibility and effectiveness of the new law under real-life conditions. Various aspects will be examined, such as the frequency of incidents, the reaction time of officers and the preservation of evidence to document incidents of this kind. In addition, the acceptance of this measure among the population is to be documented.
One in three women affected in Austria
Sexual harassment is also a widespread problem in Austria. One in three women (since the age of 15) has been affected by physical and/or sexual violence within or outside of intimate relationships - according to statistics, this is almost 35 percent of the female population. One in four women experience sexual harassment in the workplace (26.59%). One in five women is affected by stalking (21.88 percent).
Advice for affected women
- In Vienna: The Women's Emergency Hotline of the City of Vienna is available 24 hours a day on 01 71719
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Men's helpline: 0800 400 777
- Online counseling: haltdergewalt.at
Experts in Austria have long criticized the inadequate political measures in the fight against sexual harassment of women. In particular, the high number of unreported incidents against women should be mentioned. The Netherlands is striving to tackle the widespread problem of "testimony versus testimony" situations in cases of sexual harassment more effectively. In such cases, there are often lenient sentences or acquittals due to a lack of evidence.
The judge who handed down the "catcalling" sentence also believes that such sexual intimidation creates insecurity and restricts freedom of movement. And: "People avoid certain places or dress differently." Similar laws to those in the Netherlands are not yet planned in this country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
