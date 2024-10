Former Chancellor Kurz has founded a new company

In addition to Kurz, the entrepreneur Markus Friesacher and Emanuel Fussenegger are involved in "KFF Vision Green", which was entered in the company register on Wednesday, reported the "Standard" on Wednesday. The latter is said to be registered in Abu Dhabi and to have "excellent connections" to former OMV boss Rainer Seele, according to Der Standard. He appears in the German company register as an authorized signatory of Seele Consulting Group GmbH. Friesacher, for example, was Senior Vice President of OMV. He bought Gmundner Keramik-Manufaktur in 2018.