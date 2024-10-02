Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Spicy premiere

It’s about sex! First leading role for Carys Douglas

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 13:19

Carys Zeta Douglas is following in the footsteps of her famous parents. The pretty daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones has now landed her very first leading role. And it's pretty spicy!

0 Kommentare

Fans will soon be able to see for themselves in the movies whether Carys has inherited her parents' talent. The 21-year-old daughter of Hollywood power couple Douglas and Zeta-Jones can look forward to her very first leading role. 

Carys' new movie is all about sex
Even before the premiere at the film festival in Los Angeles, Carys can look forward to lots of advance praise. The short film "F*ck That Guy", which was produced by Spike Lee, is already being acclaimed.

Incidentally, the movie is all about one thing: sex! Carys plays the role of Frankie, who is desperately trying to attract the attention of her older best friend. So she tries to prove that sex is no big deal. 

Brother also pushes into showbiz
Carys, who is still attending university as well as acting, is not the only showbiz talent in the family. Her brother Dylan Douglas (24) also recently made a name for himself.

Michael Douglas with his children Carys and Dylan (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael loccisano)
Michael Douglas with his children Carys and Dylan
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael loccisano)

He started a political radio talk show called "Young American With Dylan Douglas", which is tailored to Generation Z.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones met in France in 1999. The Hollywood couple tied the knot a year later. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf