Spicy premiere
It’s about sex! First leading role for Carys Douglas
Carys Zeta Douglas is following in the footsteps of her famous parents. The pretty daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones has now landed her very first leading role. And it's pretty spicy!
Fans will soon be able to see for themselves in the movies whether Carys has inherited her parents' talent. The 21-year-old daughter of Hollywood power couple Douglas and Zeta-Jones can look forward to her very first leading role.
Carys' new movie is all about sex
Even before the premiere at the film festival in Los Angeles, Carys can look forward to lots of advance praise. The short film "F*ck That Guy", which was produced by Spike Lee, is already being acclaimed.
Incidentally, the movie is all about one thing: sex! Carys plays the role of Frankie, who is desperately trying to attract the attention of her older best friend. So she tries to prove that sex is no big deal.
Brother also pushes into showbiz
Carys, who is still attending university as well as acting, is not the only showbiz talent in the family. Her brother Dylan Douglas (24) also recently made a name for himself.
He started a political radio talk show called "Young American With Dylan Douglas", which is tailored to Generation Z.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones met in France in 1999. The Hollywood couple tied the knot a year later.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
