Hütteldorf in disrepute

After riots at the derby: landlords offside

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 14:00

The riots at the Vienna derby are having a lasting effect. In Hütteldorf, landlords are fighting against the fears of their guests and are doing everything they can to improve the image of their pubs.

The recent riots at the Vienna derby have not only shaken the atmosphere in the stands and in the fan curve. Even away from the stadium, in the surrounding pubs in Hütteldorf, the landlords are feeling the after-effects of the chaotic soccer Sunday. "The situation is worrying," explains Thomas Peschta, who runs a traditional pub directly opposite the stadium. "Many of our guests, especially families, feel unsafe and avoid coming to us." The restaurants Prilisauer, Francesco, Café Corner, Würsteleck, 49er, YUME, Das Hackinger and Gasthaus Peschta are directly affected.

Many of our guests, especially families, feel unsafe and avoid coming to us.

Although so far only supporters of the visiting club have been banned from upcoming matches, the restaurateurs fear further measures.

 "The authorities could impose even stricter security measures, and that would hit us hard economically," says Peshta. In any case, the Hütteldorf restaurateurs agree on one thing: "We stand for hospitality instead of fan hostility."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

