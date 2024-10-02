After riots at the derby: landlords offside

The recent riots at the Vienna derby have not only shaken the atmosphere in the stands and in the fan curve. Even away from the stadium, in the surrounding pubs in Hütteldorf, the landlords are feeling the after-effects of the chaotic soccer Sunday. "The situation is worrying," explains Thomas Peschta, who runs a traditional pub directly opposite the stadium. "Many of our guests, especially families, feel unsafe and avoid coming to us." The restaurants Prilisauer, Francesco, Café Corner, Würsteleck, 49er, YUME, Das Hackinger and Gasthaus Peschta are directly affected.