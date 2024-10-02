Hütteldorf in disrepute
After riots at the derby: landlords offside
The riots at the Vienna derby are having a lasting effect. In Hütteldorf, landlords are fighting against the fears of their guests and are doing everything they can to improve the image of their pubs.
The recent riots at the Vienna derby have not only shaken the atmosphere in the stands and in the fan curve. Even away from the stadium, in the surrounding pubs in Hütteldorf, the landlords are feeling the after-effects of the chaotic soccer Sunday. "The situation is worrying," explains Thomas Peschta, who runs a traditional pub directly opposite the stadium. "Many of our guests, especially families, feel unsafe and avoid coming to us." The restaurants Prilisauer, Francesco, Café Corner, Würsteleck, 49er, YUME, Das Hackinger and Gasthaus Peschta are directly affected.
Many of our guests, especially families, feel unsafe and avoid coming to us.
Wirt Thomas Peschta
Although so far only supporters of the visiting club have been banned from upcoming matches, the restaurateurs fear further measures.
"The authorities could impose even stricter security measures, and that would hit us hard economically," says Peshta. In any case, the Hütteldorf restaurateurs agree on one thing: "We stand for hospitality instead of fan hostility."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.