Language level essential for adult education

According to the survey conducted from October 2022 to March 2023, 58.6 percent of people with German as their first language had taken part in further education such as courses, seminars, workshops, lectures, workplace training or private lessons in the twelve months prior to the survey. Only just behind them, with a participation rate of 52.9 percent, are people with language level C (competent language use, i.e. fluent). For people who speak German as an additional language at level B (independent use of the language, especially in everyday situations), the figure was 34.7%.