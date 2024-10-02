Vorteilswelt
Hezbollah reports:

First battles with Israeli ground troops in Lebanon

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 10:10

For the first time since the announced start of the Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon, the Shiite militia Hezbollah has reported direct fighting with Israeli ground troops. 

According to Hezbollah, the latter had attempted to enter the Lebanese town of Odaisseh directly on the border with Israel. Its members had "fought" with Israeli infantry forces at dawn and forced them to retreat. There were casualties on the Israeli side.

Hezbollah said on Wednesday that fighters from the pro-Iranian militia had confronted an "enemy Israeli infantry unit" that had attempted to enter the Lebanese village of Odaisseh. There had been clashes. The Hezbollah fighters were able to force the Israeli unit to retreat.

Hezbollah fighters also attacked a "large infantry unit" in the Israeli town of Misgav Am "with rockets and artillery", the militia added. At three other locations, further troop concentrations were fired upon, including with Burkan-type rockets, which can have enormous explosive power.

Nachlese
Die jüngsten Ergeignisse im Nahost-Konflikt
  • The Israeli army declared early Wednesday morning that it had once again attacked Hezbollah targets. Lebanese security sources reported that the Israeli army had carried out two attacks in the south of the capital Beirut.
  • The Israeli attacks followed rocket attacks by Iran on Israel. It was Tehran's second direct missile attack on Israel. In April, Iran had fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel. A "large number" of the missiles were intercepted.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

