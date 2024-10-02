Big differences
This is how much money you have to spend on car repairs
A car is a savings bank - as all owners of a vehicle know. Especially when it comes to going to the garage, it's often a crying shame. A recent price comparison shows that it's worth comparing prices, even when it comes to the "Pickerlmachen", revealing sometimes horrendous differences in the hourly rates charged by mechanics and plumbers.
The consumer advocates of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor surveyed the costs of an hour's work by a mechanic, a plumber and a painter in 117 Upper Austrian garages, as well as the costs for the "Pickerl" inspection. The prices vary greatly: if an average of 57 euros is charged in the cheapest district of Schärding, the average price in Steyr is 77 euros.
Discounts from motorists' clubs - but only for members
ARBÖ charges €64.70 for a sticker check with sticker throughout Upper Austria, while ÖAMTC charges €54.50. The hourly rate for a mechanic at ARBÖ is 86.40 euros for the first hour and 115.20 euros thereafter. The ÖAMTC only carries out minor repairs.
Pickerl often more expensive for diesel
Every year, car owners have a mandatory appointment at the garage anyway: when the "sticker" needs to be done. Diesel drivers often have to dig deeper into their pockets than drivers of petrol cars. On average, the annual sticker costs 68 euros if no defects are found, but prices vary between 48 and 89 euros
Up to 200 percent difference
In the independent or authorized workshops, the costs vary greatly: on average, a mechanic's working hour costs 131 euros. A tinsmith costs 185 euros and a painter 191 euros. The hourly rates for mechanics range from 72.50 to 230.18 euros. For tinsmiths and painters, the costs per working hour are between 80 and 246 euros. Compared to 2023, hourly rates have risen by around eight percent.
Troubleshooting can be expensive
If the workshop is looking for a fault in your vehicle, this is generally not free of charge. Set an upper price limit (ideally in writing, e.g. by email) up to which costs may be incurred without having to consult you. With older used vehicles in particular, troubleshooting can otherwise even exceed the value of the car.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
