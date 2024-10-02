Drama with 23 dead
Thailand: Driver surrenders after school bus fire
Twenty children and three teachers died in a school bus fire in Thailand. After the accident, the driver fled the scene after trying in vain to extinguish the flames. The 48-year-old has now handed himself in to the police.
The group on the bus was on a school trip near Bangkok. After a tire burst, the driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle: The bus scraped along road barriers and caught fire.
The bus, which was traveling in a convoy with two other buses, is said to have been gas-powered and therefore particularly susceptible to fire. In addition to the 23 fatalities, several other children were injured in the accident.
Driver accused of negligent driving
The 48-year-old driver initially fled the scene after failing to bring the flames under control with a fire extinguisher. After turning himself in to the police, he was questioned by them. He was charged with negligent driving causing death, injury and damage to property, they said. He is also accused of failing to render assistance.
Emergency exit could not be opened
The driver confirmed to the authorities the statements of eyewitnesses that a burst tire was responsible for the accident. What was particularly tragic was that the emergency exit apparently could not be opened. The bus company responsible had its license temporarily revoked, reported the newspaper "The Nation".
Most of the victims burned beyond recognition
A total of 38 pupils aged between six and 15 and their six companions were on the bus. They were on their way from the province of Uthai Thani to the capital Bangkok, 200 kilometers away. According to ThaiPBS World, most of the victims were burned beyond recognition. DNA samples were taken from relatives to identify the dead.
Thailand is one of the countries with the highest number of serious road accidents in the world. Motorcyclists are particularly frequently affected. Entire families are often traveling without helmets on a single scooter. In addition to poor road conditions, excessive speed and drunk driving, the many serious accidents are also caused by outdated vehicles that are not sufficiently maintained.
