Explosion at night
ATM blown up in Lower Austria! Perpetrators on the run
An ATM was blown up in the station building in Zellerndorf (Lower Austria) on Wednesday. Local residents heard an explosion at around 3:30 am and called the police. The perpetrators are believed to have fled in a car.
Residents were startled out of their sleep when they heard a loud explosion at around 3:30 am on Wednesday night. They immediately informed the police. Apparently an ATM in the station building in Zellerndorf (Hollabrunn district) had been blown up.
Helicopter used for the manhunt
According to the investigating authorities, the suspects are believed to have fled in a car - a helicopter was also used in the manhunt. However, the police have not yet been able to locate the suspects. According to the police, the number of perpetrators and the amount of the loot were initially unclear. The State Office of Criminal Investigation took over the investigation.
The Zellerndorf fire department is calling on residents to avoid accessing the station via the new housing estate. The area around the crime scene was cordoned off extensively.
However, access to the station and the parking lot via the main road is currently possible. In addition, it is currently not possible to walk to the station via the new housing estate and the wooden bridge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
