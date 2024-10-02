New tent
This year’s Winterfest is going to be a real party
"It was by chance that we became aware of the production 'Sabotage' by NoFit State Circus. We actually wanted to see another company in Prague that was coming to Salzburg. But then we spontaneously changed our minds," says Winterfest boss Robert Seguin.
The engagement of the troupe from Great Britain was not quite so simple. They need a large, round tent for their performance, including a live band, instead of a frontal stage.
A logistical challenge for the Volksgarten. After extensive planning, however, it is now clear: the premiere and thus the start of the 2024 Winter Festival will take place in the desired tent with 700 seats on November 27.
Ticket prices have risen by up to 21 percent
To get in the mood for the circus winter, there will once again be a big parade through the city center on 12 October. Provided the weather permits. Then it's curtains up for the international companies - this year they come from Belgium, France, Canada and Great Britain, among others.
In the "Circus Vision" series, local artists are offered a stage. There will be a total of 73 performances at the contemporary circus festival up to and including January 6.
That is slightly more than in the previous season. Unfortunately, guests will also have to budget more for their visit to the Winter Festival. Ticket prices for the most expensive categories have risen by around 21 percent. "There was no other way. But this year there is a larger contingent of discounts and special prices", explains Winterfest boss Robert Seguin.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
