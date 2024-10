Lingerie on a road sign distracted drivers

Just a few nights ago, the place name signs were still showing the way to and from the Pielach Valley, and not just to men. But now the signs have been covered with women's underwear in larger and smaller cup sizes. "Many a driver has already wrenched their steering wheel at the erotic sight," smiles a local resident to the "Krone" newspaper. However, she swears that it is not her personal underwear that is causing so much excitement.