“Open fire” for the goulash cannon in Allentsteig
The Allentsteig military training area in the Waldviertel is hosting an open day on October 5. There will not only be a dizzying program for daredevils - visitors can also take a close look at the special equipment of the Austrian Armed Forces. The Lower Austrian Military Band and the Army Sports Club will also be taking part.
The Allentsteig military training area (TÜPL) is celebrating its second open day on Saturday, October 5, from 10 am to 6 pm at the Kaufholz camp. The popular goulash cannon will be "on the march", as will the Lower Austrian military band at their concert. Other specialties will also be served.
Ten-meter jump, hot air balloon and escape room
Visitors are offered a wide variety of programs. The brave can dare to jump from ten meters into air-filled cushions. It is also possible to hover around 50 meters above the ground in the Austrian Armed Forces' hot air balloon, giving you a view of the entire site. Brain acrobats can put their skills to the test by solving tricky puzzles in the escape room.
Program for more than one day
Numerous demonstrations and exhibitions are also on the "military program". For example, the new armored fire engines and tractors will be brought before the curtain and shown in action. At the same time, the army sports club will amaze visitors with its dog (agility), archery, equestrian and ski sports sections. In addition to the equipment show, there will also be a look inside the workshops.
