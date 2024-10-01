Norbert Sieber unofficial preferred vote emperor

On the provincial list - the list on which the Vorarlberg candidates, especially those of the SPÖ, NEOS and Greens, could have overtaken each other - Magnus Brunner (1835) and Green National Councillor Nina Tomaselli (1217) were convincing. Thomas Spalt (FPÖ) won 804 preferential votes and Johannes Gasser (NEOS) 760. Antonio Della Rossa and Martin Staudinger of the SPÖ, which had declared a preferential vote campaign, were almost tied with 562 and 527 preferential votes respectively. This was probably due to the ambiguous electoral system, as Staudinger received 2128 votes on the regional list (Della Rossa 1499) - but this was of little help to him, as the smaller parties only have the chance to enter parliament via the national list.