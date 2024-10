Ex-cop Solet has found a new club

One who has only made negative headlines in recent months. At the end of the season, he was dropped from the squad by then interim coach Onur Cinel for disciplinary reasons. Solet was desperate to leave the club, but no takers could be found. When Hoffenheim tried to make a move, the 24-year-old failed the medical check. As a result, he only trained with Liefering and briefly made a comeback in training with the Bulls. The 24-year-old Frenchman had been playing for Salzburg since the summer of 2020, playing 106 competitive matches for the club and winning the league title three times. Solet has not featured under new coach Pepijn Lijnders this season.