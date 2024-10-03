Detecting prostate cancer earlier and earlier

Determine several PSA values

From a PSA value of 2 ng/ml, at least an annual check should be carried out. Overall, however, the course of several PSA values is important for the decision on ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy. It would therefore be desirable in the target group to determine not fewer, but rather more PSA values at appropriate intervals in order to detect changes. Men willing to take precautions should be made aware of the possible consequences of the PSA test beforehand and this should be interpreted by a urological specialist in order to draw the right conclusions.