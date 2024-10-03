Men's diseases
Detecting prostate cancer earlier and earlier
Every year, more than 1,200 men in Germany die from prostate cancer. The so-called PSA test is used to determine the intervals at which further examinations should be carried out. Ultrasound and MRI are also used to make an accurate diagnosis. Regular check-ups can save lives.
Around 5,000 cases of prostate cancer are detected in Austria every year, and men over the age of 60 are particularly at risk. The tumor is the second most common cause of death in this age group. If detected early, prostate cancer can be cured or at least treated well in most cases.
"Thanks to the widespread use of the PSA test since the late 1980s, it is often detected at an early stage, making patients with organ-spreading or metastatic disease significantly less common," explains Dr. Karl Dorfinger, specialist in urology and andrology, Vienna.
However, the PSA test should not be used uncritically. In recent years, it has been found that men between the ages of 45 and 75 benefit most from early detection and the associated treatment (surgery, radiotherapy), as the longer life expectancy of this age group makes the benefits of therapy tangible.
Determine several PSA values
From a PSA value of 2 ng/ml, at least an annual check should be carried out. Overall, however, the course of several PSA values is important for the decision on ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy. It would therefore be desirable in the target group to determine not fewer, but rather more PSA values at appropriate intervals in order to detect changes. Men willing to take precautions should be made aware of the possible consequences of the PSA test beforehand and this should be interpreted by a urological specialist in order to draw the right conclusions.
Advances in imaging
Multi-parametric magnetic resonance imaging (MpMRI) with various examination protocols enables an improved detection rate, especially of higher-grade tumors. The MpMRI images can be directly compared with those of the transrectal ultrasound and thus the targeted biopsy of conspicuous areas can significantly improve the hit rate. In the meantime, high-resolution ultrasound procedures for direct tumor diagnosis are also being developed to spare patients the examination in the MRI tube.
A healthy diet, regular exercise and not smoking are the best ways to prevent prostate cancer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.